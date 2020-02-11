Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the January 15th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 45,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,351. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.82. Neurometrix has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

