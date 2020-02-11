Neutral Dollar Price Tops $0.99 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $79,535.00 and approximately $24,827.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009784 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.08 or 0.05790149 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052817 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003588 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.