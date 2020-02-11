NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Up 9% This Week

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, NevaCoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $22,738.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NevaCoin

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,549,130 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

