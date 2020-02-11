Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Nevro worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nevro by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $1,324,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,896,629. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.46.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

