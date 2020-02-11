New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of New Residential Investment worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 4,205,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.