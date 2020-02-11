New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Update

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 19,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 4,205,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,796,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,880,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,661,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

