New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. New Senior Investment Group also reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Senior Investment Group.

SNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNR stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,899. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $676.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

