New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 18,637 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.32% of General Mills worth $104,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

