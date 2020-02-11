New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Eversource Energy worth $104,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Shares of ES stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $93.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

