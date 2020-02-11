New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of ServiceNow worth $144,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $133,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 535.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,242,000 after buying an additional 263,395 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $65,574,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,124,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $342.77 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $355.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.92 and a 200-day moving average of $274.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,417 shares of company stock worth $20,497,985 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

