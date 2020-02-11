New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.69% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $113,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 558.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $183.57 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.53 and its 200 day moving average is $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

