New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Equinix worth $110,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $612.03 on Tuesday. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $385.91 and a twelve month high of $613.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $590.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.