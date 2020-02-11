New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of SYSCO worth $109,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

