New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Activision Blizzard worth $108,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $62.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

