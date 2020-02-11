New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Allstate worth $109,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Allstate by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

ALL opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.32. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $91.52 and a 12-month high of $125.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

