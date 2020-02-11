New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $110.02 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.71% of Paycom Software worth $110,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $297.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.76. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

