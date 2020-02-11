New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $136.09 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $136,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after acquiring an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after acquiring an additional 299,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Shares of EL opened at $208.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.57 and its 200 day moving average is $196.54. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $151.66 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

