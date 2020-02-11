New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $148.14 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $148,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

