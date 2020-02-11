New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $150.02 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Micron Technology worth $150,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

