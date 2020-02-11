New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $156.34 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,946 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Fiserv worth $156,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after acquiring an additional 926,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 901,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of FISV opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average is $110.49. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

