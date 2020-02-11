New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Progressive worth $116,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 65,533 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,413,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

