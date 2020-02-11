New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of PepsiCo worth $497,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 126,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

