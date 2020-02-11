New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,789,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

NYSE:TFC opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.