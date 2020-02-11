New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,077 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of ConocoPhillips worth $169,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $82,616,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,288,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

