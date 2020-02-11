New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,256 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Baxter International worth $147,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

