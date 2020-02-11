New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of BlackRock worth $154,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $561.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $522.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $561.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

