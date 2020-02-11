New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,542,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 271,370 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Intel worth $630,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.