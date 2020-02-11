New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Humana worth $111,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 819.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Humana by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $353.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.14 and a 200-day moving average of $314.70. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

