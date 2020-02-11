New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,036 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Tesla worth $155,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.41.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,754. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $771.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of -152.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $546.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

