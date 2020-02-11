New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,800 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Illinois Tool Works worth $140,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $186.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

