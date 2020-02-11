New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 142,433 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,776,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 142,433 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Cisco Systems worth $516,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.