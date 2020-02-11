New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,300 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $147,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.