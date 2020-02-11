New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,911 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Intuit worth $166,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $297.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.66 and a twelve month high of $298.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

