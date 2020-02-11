New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 313,945 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Deere & Company worth $138,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $132,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 15,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $168.24 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.