New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,672 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Marathon Petroleum worth $114,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

