New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Simon Property Group worth $105,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,534,000 after purchasing an additional 527,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,202,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,663,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,789,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $143.06 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

