New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,850 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.51% of ANSYS worth $109,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of ANSS opened at $286.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.99 and a twelve month high of $293.43. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.40.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $6,192,032. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.