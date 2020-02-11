New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 62,414 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,308,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Boston Scientific worth $149,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $960,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

BSX opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

