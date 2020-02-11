New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 65,111 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,111 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of HCA Healthcare worth $165,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $151.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,771 shares of company stock worth $9,732,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

