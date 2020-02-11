New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 66,109 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Target worth $143,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Target by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 69,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

