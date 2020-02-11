New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,800 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Northrop Grumman worth $140,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.