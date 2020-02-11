New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 91,457 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,457 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Emerson Electric worth $139,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

