New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $105,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.