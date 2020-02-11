Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Holdings Cut by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 742,950 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.87% of Newpark Resources worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 143,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

In related news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $37,300.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 48,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,533. The company has a market cap of $401.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

