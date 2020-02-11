Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.0241

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Newscrypto token can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $2.27 million and $146,064.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.03606776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00249727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00137347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Newscrypto Token Profile

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,991,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,086,302 tokens. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Token Trading

