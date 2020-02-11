Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Achieves $115.94 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, YoBit and DDEX. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $115.94 million and $14.01 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, DDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, Allbit, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Bitbns and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

