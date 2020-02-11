NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President Purchases $2,344,972.80 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero acquired 123,680 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $2,344,972.80.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 93,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,600. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

