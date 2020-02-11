NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 340.3% from the January 15th total of 340,700 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 308,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,846. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.