NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXRT stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

