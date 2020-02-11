Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 4.1% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $83.09 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.